Qwiki Wants You To Watch Your Search Results Online, Not Read Them

Come 2015, 90% of consumer IP traffic will be rich media. Whether you like it or not, the way you consume information online will change.



Thanks to inventions like Kinect and 3D TVs, the future is all about user-interaction and consumer engagement. Qwiki is trying to bring that experience online, with clickable, computerized clips of information that you can watch instead of read.

We know the concept is difficult to grasp. That’s why we had Qwiki Co-founder and CEO Doug Imbruce come in to talk to us about his company and demo a “Qwiki” video.

It’s pretty crazy/awesome.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

