College Kids Need Money. Startups Need Tech Talent. Qwiki Is Using Its $10.5 Million To Connect The Dots

College kids need money. Startups need tech talent. Qwiki has $10.5 million in funding.



So, it connected the dots.

This Friday, Qwiki is launching its first Code Challenge at University of Illinois. Students will have 72 hours to unlock and implement the code; the first person to complete the challenge gets $2,500, a MacBook Pro, and a trip to Qwiki’s San Francisco headquarters. Second place recieves $1,000, an iPad 2, and a trip to the headquarters as well.

Qwiki plans to launch these all over the nation, at any college that writes in and wants to have one.

This is great promotion for a startup like Qwiki that has some extra cash to spend. At the very least, Qwiki will meet the best young hackers before Facebook, Twitter, and everyone else gets their hands on them.

