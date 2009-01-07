QVC To Sell Obama Merch Live From The Inauguration

The shopping channel will sell Obama memorabilia live from the inauguration, including a fake-pearl necklace and small handbag for those who want to get the Michelle Obama look on the cheap.



AP via Yahoo: QVC is travelling to Washington to mark President-elect Barack Obama’s inauguration this month — and is bringing along plenty of coins, stamps, jewelry and even a small handbag to sell.

The retail network has already sold more than 100,000 items related to Obama’s election and sees the inauguration as an opportunity to reach far beyond the group of people regularly interested in political collectibles.

“Frankly, if we were not at the inauguration, we would feel like we were not doing our job,” said Doug Rose, vice president of multichannel programming for the retail giant, which is available in 94 million American homes and had sales totaling $7.4 billion in 2007.

QVC will show portions of the parade and conduct interviews with spectators, then air live on the night of Jan. 20 from the Creative Coalition’s inaugural ball. Host Leah Williams will be decked out in an inaugural gown…

And what sort of Obama memorabilia are we talking about?

Among the items QVC has been selling since the election are a Barack Obama stamp collection, with stamps from Liberia, Sierra Leone, Grenada, St. Vincent and The Grenadines ($38.88). One set has an Obama-Biden half dollar coin and a 1939 stamp depicting George Washington taking the first oath of office ($23.75). An Obama throw blanket is marked down from $41 to $36.84.

Several products are set to debut within the next few weeks. For $200, a shopper can have a coin set with each of the 44 presidents on a South Dakota quarter. A gold presidential pocket watch with Obama’s image will sell for $90. A coin and stamp set commemorating Martin Luther King Day and Obama’s inauguration is $20. And QVC will also sell a portfolio of newspaper front pages from inauguration day.

Some of QVC’s designers are at work, too, making a simulated pearl necklace and a small handbag.

