QVC Host Faints On Live TV In This Bizarre Video

Viewers of this weekend’s QVC broadcast of “Sundays with Carolyn and Dan” were in for a big surprise. In the middle of selling a tablet computer for kids, host Cassie Slane fainted on top of co-host Dan Hughes.



The camera quickly cut away to a still shot of the kid-friendly tablet, but noises can be heard in the background of Slane being carried away. Throughout the whole debacle, Hughes continues selling the product with no interruptions.

Clearly, QVC takes the phrase “the show must go on” quite literally.

Slang returns on camera less than two minutes later, but still doesn’t seem completely back to normal. She slurs her speech and has trouble completing sentences. Hughes eventually suggests that Slane take a seat.

The following day, Slane reassured concerned viewers that she was OK.

“Thanks to everyone for your kind words. I am feeling alot better today!” the host wrote on her Facebook.

This was not the first time Slane has literally fallen ill on-air. A similar situation occurred in 2010 while she was pitching an e-reader.

Check out Slane’s most recent on-air health scare: (skip to 1.07)

As well as her 2010 incident:





