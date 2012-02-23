QVC CEO Mike George Reveals What He Looks For In Celebrity Partnerships

Since 2006, Mike George has been CEO of QVC and has actively recruited celebrities to design their own lines of clothing and accessories for the hugely successful TV channel and online retailer.



The Kardashians, Rachel Zoe and Heidi Klum are among the famous faces who call QVC home to their affordable lines of clothing and accessories.

George says that when looking to pair with a celebrity, he turns to Facebook and other forms of social media to see what and who is trending.

Find out what else the CEO has to say about QVC’s celebrity and designer partnerships below.

Produced by Daniel Goodman

