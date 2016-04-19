14 inspiring quotes that will change the way you think about money

We’ve already clued you in on books that will change the way you think about money.
If those don’t fit in your busy schedule, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite quotes from these books in bite-sized chunks of wisdom — plus a few from self-made millionaires and similarly successful people.
Read on if you’re looking for some inspiration.
'Getting rich takes focus, courage, knowledge, expertise, 100% of your effort, a never-give-up attitude, and of course a rich mindset. If you are not fully, totally, and truly committed to creating wealth, chances are you won't.'
'There are two types of people in the world: those who try to fit their lifestyles into their wages and those who create their own lifestyle by setting their own wages. Unfortunately, more than 90% of the people in the world work for money. They let money control their lives and tell them what to do.'
'Lose the fear and scarcity mindset and start seeing money for all the good things: freedom, opportunity, possibility, and abundance.'
'We learn by making mistakes. We learn to walk by falling down. If we never fell down, we would never walk. The same is true for learning to ride a bike ... The same is true for getting rich ... Failure is part of the process of success.'
'Good luck can be enticed by accepting opportunity ... Action will lead thee forward to the successes thou dost desire.'
'You have to believe that you are the one who creates your success, that you are the one who creates your mediocrity, and that you are the one creating your struggles around money and success. Consciously or unconsciously, it's still you.'
'In today's economic environment you cannot save your way to millionaire status. The first step is to focus on increasing your income in increments and repeating that.'
'When riches take the place of poverty, the change is usually brought about through well conceived and carefully executed plans. Poverty needs no plan. It needs no one to aid it, because it is bold and ruthless. Riches are shy and timid. They have to be 'attracted.''
'The financial world offers an odd juxtaposition. The financial products we use in our day-to-day lives -- credit cards, mutual funds, mortgages -- are often quite complicated. But that doesn't mean the way we lead our financial lives needs to be equally complicated ... The correct advice for most people fits on a three-by-five-inch index card and is available for free at the library.'
'The typical worker expects a minimal increase in wages every year. In other words, if you made $50,000 this year, the next obvious step would be to aim for $55,000 next year. However, incremental growth won't make you a millionaire. Instead, you need to aim for explosive growth, like doubling or tripling your income every year.'
'Stop telling yourself that getting rich is outside of your control. The truth is that making money is an inside job.'
'Money does not define success or happiness. In fact, if you are truly effective at what you enjoy, money usually follows your passion. Passion drives interest, which in turn drives focus and commitment. Both qualities are requirements for success.'
'The road to wealth is fraught with traps and pitfalls, and that's precisely why most people don't take it. They don't want the hassles, the headaches, and the responsibilities. In short, they don't want the problems.'
'The single biggest financial mistake I've made was not thinking big enough. I encourage you to go for more than a million. There is no shortage of money on this planet, only a shortage of people thinking big enough.'
