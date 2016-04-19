14 inspiring quotes that will change the way you think about money

We’ve already clued you in on books that will change the way you think about money.

If those don’t fit in your busy schedule, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite quotes from these books in bite-sized chunks of wisdom — plus a few from self-made millionaires and similarly successful people.

Read on if you’re looking for some inspiration.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.