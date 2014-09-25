26 Quotes On Getting Ahead From The World's Hottest CEOs

Business Insider recently published its list of The Sexiest CEOs Alive. As it turns out, these executives don’t just have pretty faces and hot companies; they’re also full of inspirational insights and fascinating outlooks on business, success, and getting ahead.

Here are 26 quotes from the world’s hottest CEOs:

1) “If something is important enough, even if the odds are against you, you should still do it.” — Elon Musk

2) “The goal isn’t how much money you make, but how much you help people.” — Blake Mycoskie

3) “Even if you’re not yet an entrepreneur, you can be entrepreneurial in everything you do. If you view each stop as an opportunity to learn something, there is always something you will take away from that experience.” — Tory Burch

4) “Success is never accidental.” — Jack Dorsey

5) “You don’t learn to walk by following rules. You learn by doing, and by falling over.” — Richard Branson

6) “What I’ve really learned over time is that optimism is a very, very important part of leadership.” — Bob Iger

7) “You can’t act like you’ve arrived when you’re only just receiving the invitation.” ―Sophia Amoruso

8) “Starting a company, your success is going to be very dependent on how you adapt. You’re going to make decisions, you’re going to make bets; most of them are going to turn out to be wrong.” — Jeremy Stoppelman

9) “What I always say is, ‘Do every job you’re in like you’re going to do it for the rest of your life, and demonstrate that ownership of it.”‘ — Mary Barra

10) “People don’t do good work when they feel like losers and are second-class citizens within their own company.” — Jonah Peretti

11) “When everyone zigs, zag. Life is all about trying to get somewhere first.” — Alexa Von Tobel

12) “The first step is to establish that something is possible; then probability will occur.” — Elon Musk

13) “If you can find something that you’re really passionate about, whether you’re a man or a woman comes a lot less into play. Passion is a gender-neutralising force.” — Marissa Mayer

14) “Today there are millions of people making stuff and putting it into the world: that’s become part of our identity and it shouldn’t be limited to people who fancy themselves writers, or who are particularly witty or talented.” — David Karp

15) “As an entrepreneur, I try to push the limits. Pedal to the metal.” — Travis Kalanick

16) “I don’t have a mentor in the strict definition. I take as much advice and inspiration as I can from the people I am close to.” — Natalie Massenet

17) “Motivation, passion, and focus have to come from the top.” — Kevin Plank

18) “If it doesn’t scare you, you’re probably not dreaming big enough.” — Tory Burch

19) “In order to inspire people, that’s going to have to come from somewhere deep inside of you.” — Jeff Weiner

20) “There are secret opportunities hidden inside every failure.” — Sophia Amoruso

21) “Failure is an option here. If things are not failing, you are not innovating enough.” — Elon Musk

22) “Do not be embarrassed by your failures, learn from them and start again.” — Richard Branson

23) “Learn as many mistakes and what not to do while your business or product is small. Don’t be in such a hurry to grow your brand. Make sure that you and the market can sustain any bumps that may occur down the road.” — Daymond John

24) “Before you take the leap, before you jump, really make sure it’s going to be something you want to get out of bed [to do] everyday, because it is so hard. So you want to make sure that you’re really committed.” — Alexa Von Tobel

25) “You don’t have to start from scratch to do something interesting. You don’t have to start from scratch to have a massive impact on the world. You have to have a good idea. You have to convince other people of those good ideas. And you have to push as quickly as possible.” — Jack Dorsey

26) “Build something 100 people love, not something 1 million people kind of like.” — Brian Chesky

