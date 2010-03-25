Quotes Of The Day: Supreme Court Gets Feisty

Justice Antonin Scalia (file photo)

It seems like we’re always talking about Supreme Court quotes these days — whether it’s Roberts speaking to students or Alito mouthing things at the State of the Union.Frankly it’s just fun for all of us when the justices get out in the real world and loosen their tongues a bit.



An AP report (broken down here by Ashby Jones at the WSJ Law Blog) provides choice quotes from Justices Stephen Breyer, Antonin Scalia and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Breyer and Scalia participated in a talk hosted by the Supreme Court Historical Society and debated their disparate approaches to interpreting the Constitution. (Short form: Scalia is an “originalist” while Breyer is more the “living document” type.)

The exchange of the night, from the AP: “I never heard that before and I certainly don’t agree with it,” Scalia said in response to one point from Breyer.

“If I did make an argument you hadn’t thought of before, I wish you’d think about it,” Breyer replied a few minutes later.

The same article discusses a jab Ginsburg took at Republican Senator Jim Bunning. After Ginsburg has surgery for pancreatic cancer in February 2009, Bunning said she probably would not live for more than nine months.

Ginsburg told the crowd she was in good health, “contrary to Sen. Bunning’s prediction.”

It was not all joking around, however — Ginsburg said she was “unsettled, indeed alarmed” by the criticism of Justice Department lawyers who represented terror suspects.

