14 Quotes From Jim Chanos That Show Why He's The Most Successful Short-Seller In The World

One of the first stocks Chanos looked at for Gilford Securities was Baldwin-United. He noticed that at a time when regulators of Baldwin's insurance subsidiaries were threatening to declare them insolvent, brokerages across the board were recommending the stock.

'I recommended a short position in Baldwin-United at $24 based on language in the 10-K and 10-Qs, uneconomic annuities, leverage issues and a host of other concerns. The stock promptly doubled on me. This was a good introduction to the fact that in investing, you can be really right but temporarily quite wrong.

I put another report out in early December of 1982 with the stock at $50 and reiterated my thesis while pointing to additional evidence that had come out in the interim. I went home to visit my parents for Christmas and received a phone call from Bob Holmes telling me that I was getting a great Christmas present -- the state insurance regulator had seized Baldwin-United's insurance subsidiaries. Baldwin filed for bankruptcy shortly thereafter.

Source: Graham & Doddsville