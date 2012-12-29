14 Quotes From Jim Chanos That Show Why He's The Most Successful Short-Seller In The World

Photo: Bloomberg via YouTube
Back in the 1980’s, Jim Chanos made a name for himself by shorting Baldwin United.He now runs his own hedge fund, Kynikos Associates, where he famously shorted Enron before its collapse.
We’ve put together some of Chanos’ most brilliant quotes on investing, being a short seller, China, the U.S. financial meltdown and the European debt crisis.
One of the first stocks Chanos looked at for Gilford Securities was Baldwin-United. He noticed that at a time when regulators of Baldwin's insurance subsidiaries were threatening to declare them insolvent, brokerages across the board were recommending the stock.
'I recommended a short position in Baldwin-United at $24 based on language in the 10-K and 10-Qs, uneconomic annuities, leverage issues and a host of other concerns. The stock promptly doubled on me. This was a good introduction to the fact that in investing, you can be really right but temporarily quite wrong.
I put another report out in early December of 1982 with the stock at $50 and reiterated my thesis while pointing to additional evidence that had come out in the interim. I went home to visit my parents for Christmas and received a phone call from Bob Holmes telling me that I was getting a great Christmas present -- the state insurance regulator had seized Baldwin-United's insurance subsidiaries. Baldwin filed for bankruptcy shortly thereafter.
'I used to think that good short-sellers could be trained like long-focused value investors because it should be the same skill set; you're tearing into the numbers, you're valuing the businesses, you're assigning a consolidated value, and hopefully you're seeing something the market doesn't see.
But now I've learned that there's a big difference between a long-focused value investor and a good short-seller. That difference is psychological and I think it falls into the realm of behavioural finance.'
Chanos' response to continued criticism that he has bearish views on China without ever having visited the country. He had famously shorted Enron before its collapse.
Chanos who is short Chinese real estate is long Macau. He explains that this is because Macau has 'American management, American accounting, and subsidiaries of American companies,' and is growing at a faster rate than property developers.
Dubai was a property bubble according to Chanos, a market that suffered from excess building. 'it's just, we can grow by putting up lots and lots of buildings and trying to attract people to come here, stay here, and put up offices here and sooner or later, you put up too many.'
Chanos argued that no country can print its way to wealth. Here he expounds on moral hazard, bailouts and quantitative easing:
'It definitely is an issue with compounding of interest. By kicking this stuff down the road it grows faster than our ability to grow out of it. That's the real problem. That's what we're facing in Greece, we're facing that in the U.S. states, in municipalities, which are facing real budget issues and demographic issues. All these things compound at rates faster than at which depressed economies can grow out of it. ...You can fool people for a while, but after a while people don't want to hold your paper.
Chanos dismissed band-aid approaches to fix Europe's and America's economic problems:
'And i think that people don't want to see these cosmetic solutions or a monetizing the debt solution, they want to see a real change and they're not getting that change in Europe or in the U.S.'
When Chanos began his career as a junior analyst at brokerage firm Blyth Eastman Paine Webber, he told his boss McDonald's could make more money buying back its own shares than it could issuing bonds at 12%, which is what the firm was pushing McDonald's to do. His boss told him to drop the matter and that's when Chanos realised he couldn't be a banker.
'When they talk about the foreign reserves of $3 trillion, what everybody forgets is that there's liabilities against those, and everybody seems to think its a free and open check book, but its not. That's what we've been trying to tell people. Focus on the lending system there, because everything occurs through the banking system.'
Chanos who has long been a China bear said he is finally seeing more China critics. Chanos doesn't trust the data coming out of the country:
'…The last command economy that saw this kind of growth was the old Soviet Union and what happened was there was a lot of mis-allocation of resources… China's heading the same way. ...There's just a wholesale fudge factor.'
Jim Chanos says there's a lot of noise in the investment community, in terms of what reporters say, and what analyst reports prompt out of companies and rumour mills. For short-sellers much of this is 'a cacophony of negative reinforcement':
'You're basically told that you're wrong in every way imaginable every day. It takes a certain type of individual to drown that noise and negative reinforcement out and to remind oneself that their work is accurate and what they're hearing is not
…Though I listen to the noise to make sure there's no new information that I need to know, I don't worry about most of it. You need to be able to drown out what the Street is saying. I've come around to the view that to be a good short seller, in addition to having the important skill set, one must have the right mindset. I believe this is why a lot of great value investors aren't particularly good short sellers.'
Chanos explained how he shorts a company:
'We try not to short on valuation, though at some price even reasonably good businesses will be good shorts due to limitations of growth. We try to focus on businesses where something is going wrong.
Better yet, we look for companies that are trying -- often legally but aggressively -- to hide the fact that things are going wrong through their ac- counting, acquisition policy or other means. Those are our bread-and-butter ideas.'
Chanos disagreed with the regulators' decision to ban short selling on American financial companies after the Lehman collapse. The confidence crisis meant banks and other institutions weren't dealing with one another. Short sellers he said help stabilise markets during sell-offs because they have to buy to cover their sale positions.
In looking back at his career and how he has got to where he is today Chanos said:
'A lot of what happens in your life is merely serendipitous and really just luck. In a lot of ways, that's the lens through which I look at my own career. If the McDonald's share buyback episode hadn't occurred, maybe I wouldn't have left Blyth and I'd probably still be doing deals and be miserable. To join a new firm and to have the first company I look at turn out to be an enormous financial fraud was equally good luck.'
