These quotes from real Facebook interns show why it has the best internship program in the US

Not so surprisingly, Facebook landed the top spot on Glassdoor’s latest list of the best companies for interns this year.

The social media company is famous for its attractive perks, great pay, and excellent workplace culture — but we wanted to know more about what makes it such an extraordinary place to work, especially for interns.

To do that, we asked Glassdoor to share with us reviews from current or past interns, most of whom earn a whopping $US6,000 to $US7,000 a month in the program.

Here are some quotes that shed light on what it’s really like to intern at Facebook:

1. “Great culture, easy to talk to anyone you want throughout the company. I felt like I was given a challenging task and able to grow as an engineer.” — Facebook Software Engineering Intern (Menlo Park, California)

2. “You are working on very interesting problems, which actually affect more than a billion people. You also learn a lot from people around you.” — Facebook Intern (New York, New York)

3. “It’s a very cool place with many perks including a music room, arcade room, gym, outdoor courts, many restaurants and virtually any game you can think of spread across the campus. The salary is good and the housing is great. A great place to work with its policy to be open about everything going in the company to all employees — even interns.” — Facebook Software Engineer Intern (Menlo Park, California)

4. “Everyone is easily approachable, very diverse and open culture, free food and drinks, state of the art technologies to learn from.” — Facebook Intern (Menlo Park, California)

5. “Great perks, and plenty of conventions and company events to go to. Opportunities to learn new technologies through professional development programs. You better be at the top of your game, everyone is incredibly smart and talented.” — Facebook Software Engineer Intern (Menlo Park, California)

6. “I was given a project and told to run with it. This is both terrifying and awesome, as I got to control an entire new feature. Architecture and design decisions of the feature were made primarily by me, something that I was not really allowed to do in previous internships.” — Facebook Intern (Menlo Park, California)

7. “Smart people with a lot of great experience. Fun, close community even at such a big company. Interesting impactful projects. Hackathons provide opportunity for new ideas to be pushed out quickly. Clear feedback loop.” — Facebook Software Engineering Intern (Menlo Park, California)

8. “You get to choose what you are passionate about and want to work on. You can get to make huge impact right from the first week at work. The learning curve at Facebook is still strongly up and to the right. The compensation and perks are very competitive. The free food and free laundry are the best in my opinion.” — Facebook Software Engineer Intern (Menlo Park, California)

9. “The atmosphere is great. Everyone is super friendly and really just seems to want to be there. I was worried that it’d be *too* laid-back or even ‘frat-like’ for me, but it really just wasn’t.” — Facebook Production Engineering Intern (Menlo Park, California)

10. “Surrounded by some of the smartest people in the industry and a hunger for building the social products of the future. Great perks, compensation and food. Although it’s grown to be a public company, Facebook still maintains a great engineering culture.”­ ­ — Facebook Software Engineering Intern (Menlo Park, California)

