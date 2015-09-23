25 quotes from Bill Gates that take you inside the mind of the world's richest man

Ramin Talaie / Getty Bill Gates ranks No. 1 on Forbes list of the world’s billionaires.

Bill Gates’ personal net worth — an estimated $US76 billion — makes him the richest person in the world.

The Bill and Melinda Gates foundation, which he and his wife set up in 1997, gives away nearly $US4 billion a year.

The Financial Times wrote that “through the stroke of pen on cheque book, Gates probably now has the power to affect the lives and well-being of a larger number of his fellow humans than any other private individual in history.”

How did the world’s wealthiest man get to where he is today? Gathered from 20 years of interviews, these quotes show how Gates went from computer geek to software titan to history-shifting activist.

This is an update of an article originally written by Drake Baer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.