The 16 best quotes we've ever heard about getting rich

Getting rich isn’t reserved for a select few.
Almost anyone can make it happen — and people who have done it say wealth often begins with your mentality.
Read on for a healthy dose of inspiration from self-made millionaires, authors, entrepreneurs, and investing gurus:
'How much you earn has almost no bearing on whether or not you can and will build wealth. Regardless of the size of your paycheck, you probably already make enough money to become rich.' -- David Bach
'The fastest way to make money is to solve a problem. The bigger the problem you solve, the more money you make.' -- Steve Siebold
'On average, millionaires invest 20% of their household income each year. Their wealth isn't measured by the amount they make each year, but by how they have saved and invested over time.' -- Ramit Sethi
Richard Martin-Roberts / Stringer / Getty Images
Source: 'I Will Teach You To Be Rich,' by Ramit Sethi
'You have to believe that you are the one who creates your success, that you are the one who creates your mediocrity, and that you are the one creating your struggles around money and success. Consciously or unconsciously, it's still you.' -- T. Harv Eker
'Without wisdom, gold is quickly lost by those who have it, but with wisdom, gold can be secured by those who have it not.' -- George S. Clason
'Wishing will not bring riches. But desiring riches with a state of mind that becomes an obsession, then planning definite ways and means to acquire riches, and backing those plans with persistence which does not recognise failure, will bring riches.' -- Napoleon Hill
'Being rich isn't a privilege. Being rich is a right. If you create massive value for others, you have the right to be as rich as you want.' -- Steve Siebold
Paul Morigi/GettySelf-made billionaire and Spanx founder Sara Blakely.
'I didn't buy my first luxury watch or car until my businesses and investments were producing multiple secure flows of income. I was still driving a Toyota Camry when I had become a millionaire. Be known for your work ethic, not the trinkets that you buy.' -- Grant Cardone
'Riches begin in the form of thought! The amount is limited only by the person in whose mind the thought is put into motion. Faith removes limitations!' -- Napoleon Hill
'Most people fail to realise that in life, it's not how much money you make. It's how much money you keep.' -- Robert Kiyosaki
'The road to wealth is fraught with traps and pitfalls, and that's precisely why most people don't take it. They don't want the hassles, the headaches, and the responsibilities. In short, they don't want the problems.' -- T. Harv Eker
'Those who reach decisions promptly and definitely know what they want, and generally get it.' -- Napoleon Hill
'The only element of success that you can control is YOUR EFFORT. Most people do minimum work, but expect maximum results. Instead of shirking the responsibilities of work, millionaires find better ways to achieve their goals. They go the extra mile to leverage themselves through people and systems, while using their efforts to optimise their talents.' -- Daniel Ally
'Let's set the record straight once and for all: Anyone can become wealthy ... Start by telling yourself that you deserve to be rich, have every right to be rich, and that being rich is an inside job. It's up to you and only you.' -- Steve Siebold
'The single biggest financial mistake I've made was not thinking big enough. I encourage you to go for more than a million. There is no shortage of money on this planet, only a shortage of people thinking big enough.' -- Grant Cardone
