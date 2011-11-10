Joe Paterno Wanted To Be Remembered For Making Penn State A Better Place

One of the accusations being levied against Joe Paterno is that he was more concerned about protecting the reputation of the Penn State football program than he was in doing the right thing for both the victims and the university.



And it is that possibility that makes the quote with his statue outside Beaver Stadium so ironic.

“They ask me what I’d like written about me when I’m gone. I hope they write I made Penn State a better place, not just that I was a good football coach.”

Seems like there is little chance of that happening now…

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.