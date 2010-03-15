Quote Of The Day, Toyota Litigation Edition: Pick Me! Pick Me For Class President!

It’s early in the day, so don’t hold us to this being the ONLY quote of the day, but The Wall Street Journal’s write-up of plaintiffs’ attorneys jockeying to take the lead in the Toyota litigation provides some honest gems.



Having one’s client be named lead plaintiff will bring, the WSJ notes, “influence over the debate about Toyota’s role in why some of its vehicles seem to accelerate on their own, a turn in the national spotlight and a potentially big payday from clients.”

And the attorneys are not playing coy about wanting said spotlight, trying to convince each other of their prowess through Survivor-like coalition-building and power lunches and dinners.

Houston plaintiffs’ attorney Mark Lanier, who has already filed several Toyota-related suits and has the Merck litigation under his belt (not to mention throws a rocking holiday party), explained the very professional and not-at-all immature process to the paper: “Pick me, pick me,” he said. “Vote for me for class president, please.”

Tort-reform advocates will no doubt have their eyes on San Diego next week, where the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation will hold its first Toyota hearing.

The WSJ’s full report is here.

