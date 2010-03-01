Quote Of The Day: This Song Is Not Always About You

Jeff Skilling leaving court in 2006, following his sentence hearing.

Photo: AP

The best and most thorough breakdown of the venue issue to be argued tomorrow in Jeff Skilling’s appeal* to the Supreme Court was authored by The New York Times Supreme Court reporter, Adam Liptak.The piece, which explores the impact of the Internet age on the venue issue, is here.



In digging through the various high-profile venue cases, Liptak came across a gem of a quote from a 1976 opinion and relayed it as support for the judges and jury experts who say finding unbiased, or, as Liptak wrote, “indeed profoundly uninformed,” jurors is not always as difficult as one might think.

NYT: “This may come as a surprise to lawyers and judges,” the full United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit wrote in an unsigned decision affirming the convictions of top aides of President Richard Nixon in the aftermath of the Watergate scandal, “but is simply a fact of life that matters which interest them may be less fascinating to the public generally.”

Read Liptak’s full report here.

*Skilling’s lawyers will also be arguing that the so-called “honest services fraud” law is unconstitutionally vague. Our quick cheat sheet on Monday’s argument is here.

