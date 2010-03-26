Quote Of The Day: South Butt v. North Face Is A "Monumental Clusterf#@k"

The case of the college freshman who started a clothing brand to parody the lifestyle behemoth brand The North Face, which he maturely named The South Butt, got even more interesting this week.



Late last year, The North Face filed a suit against Jimmy Winkelmann, Jr for trademark infringement. “Everyone knows the difference between a butt and a face,” became the battle cry of Jimmy.

But this week, a deposition with Jimmy’s father (James Winkelmann, Sr, natch) delved into James’ past, causing some fiery emotions to spew forth.

The American Lawyer: In his testimony, Winkelmann became enraged over questions about his past business practices asked by Bryan Cave commercial litigation and IP partner David Roodman. Winkelmann became so furious, the Riverfront Times reports, that just 18 minutes in, the proceeding was halted.

Eventually, Albert Watkins, a name partner at St. Louis firm Kodner, Watkins, Muchnick, Weigley & Brison representing South Butt and its founder Little Jimmy Winkelmann (who was not present at the deposition), managed to convince the elder Winkelmann to take a break and cool down.

James is now demanding that The North Face’s attorneys at Bryan Cave recuse themselves since they once represented him (which he sees as a conflict of interests).

The peace-keeping Watkins spoke with the St. Louis Riverfront Times and summed up the proceedings with the following choice words: “a monumental clusterf–k.”

Alas, Winkelman, Jr. was not able to enjoy the festivities—he is away on spring break, reportedly handing out free merchandise in Panama City.

Read case details at The American Lawyer and more of the deposition transcript at the Riverfront Times.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.