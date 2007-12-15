Quote of the Day: Paul Krugman Explains Credit Crunch

NYT columnist and economist Paul Krugman, explaining why the Fed’s repeated attempts to bail out speculators, the credit crunch, and the economy have failed:
What’s going on in the markets isn’t an irrational panic. It’s a wholly rational panic, because there’s a lot of bad debt out there, and you don’t know how much of that bad debt is held by the guy who wants to borrow your money.
