Quote of the Day: Paul Krugman Explains Credit Crunch

Henry Blodget

NYT columnist and economist Paul Krugman, explaining why the Fed’s repeated attempts to bail out speculators, the credit crunch, and the economy have failed:

What’s going on in the markets isn’t an irrational panic. It’s a wholly rational panic, because there’s a lot of bad debt out there, and you don’t know how much of that bad debt is held by the guy who wants to borrow your money.

