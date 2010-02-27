Quote Of The Day: "Don't Hold Happiness Hostage"

A 50-year-old BigLaw attorney-turned legal recruiter has some advice gleaned over his years more than two decades in the industry.



High on Frank Michael D’Amore’s list? “Don’t hold happiness hostage.”

He said he increasingly hears lawyers say they’ll be happy when a case is over or a deal is done or when they make partner or when they make x amount of money.

But forsaking the “many developments that occur along the path toward that big goal” can “ake the journey much more grim and difficult,” he said.

So true. But will lawyers ever listen?

Read D’Amore’s full article in The Legal Intelligencer.

