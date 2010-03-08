Quote Of The Day: Gun-Toting Law Students

The Justice-Roberts-Is-Going-To-Resign fiasco of yesterday has pretty much jumped the shark.



Now there is some stark commentary on why such incidents don’t occur with greater frequency.

According to Drexel Law Professor Dan Filler at The Faculty Lounge Blog, he has, “often heard about criminal procedure profs who have a person run into the room, threaten the teacher with violence, and run out. Then at the end of class, the teacher sets up a lineup – showing just how difficult it is to recall and identify a suspect after a fast incident. “

Seems pretty innocuous, right? Wrong.

TFL: I’ve always wanted to do this trick, but once I discovered that some students pack heat in class, I decided that the pedagogical value was probably outweighed by the potential risks.

I guess we can add “dangerous” to the list of law student attributes.

