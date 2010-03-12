Quote Of The Day: Dear Opposing Counsel, It's OK To Eat

There is not a litigator alive who has not, at some point, been sitting in a deposition or mediation and counting the minutes until the lunch break only to have the other side suggest you just “work through lunch.”



We came across an online missive from a Dallas BigLaw attorney experiencing such strife.

The litigator, who was participating in a contentious depositions said he “has had it with lawyers who think that agreeing to lunch is a sign of weakness.”

We agree! Unless, of course, we’re the one trying to catch a plane out of the middle of nowhere and every extra second means a chance of having to spend the night in a place with extremely limited dining choices.

