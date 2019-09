Well, that probably sums up what a lot of traders are thinking.



We’ve seen so many instances of US markets finding a bid at 11:30, when European markets close, it’s absurd.

Out of sight, out of mind is clearly the adage of many.

Sadly they’ll be trading euros all evening, and right now we’re threatening to take out $1.24.

