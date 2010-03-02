Quote Of The Day, Alec Baldwin Edition: The Choking Field Of Law

AP



30 Rock’s Jack Donaghy would never have been a lawyer — their paltry pay and lack of power would not be enough for the (fake) GE/Sheinhardt executive.But the man who plays Jack Donaghy considered becoming one…for a brief moment, anyway.

“I didn’t know if I wanted to join a field that was becoming as crowded and choked as law was,” Alec Baldwin told students at Fordham Law last week, The New York Daily News reported.

Ouch. Especially ouch considering Baldwin’s law school aspirations would have been decades ago when the field was considerably less “choked.”

Tough love — it comes from hiring partners and, apparently, Emmy-award winning actors.

