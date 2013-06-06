This Brilliant Quote Explains Why You Love Instagram Filters And Old Video Game Music

A quote we saw on Drewb.org gives an explanation for why people have been drawn to Instagram’s filtered photos, and why your friend’s face will brighten when they hear the Mario theme song.



The quote argues that the key to future nostalgia is in the imperfections, the limitations of a medium.

“Whatever you now find weird, ugly, uncomfortable and nasty about a new medium will surely become its signature. CD distortion, the jitteriness of digital video, the crap sound of 8-bit — all of these will be cherished and emulated as soon as they can be avoided. It’s the sound of failure: so much modern art is the sound of things going out of control, of a medium pushing to its limits and breaking apart. The distorted guitar sound is the sound of something too loud for the medium supposed to carry it. The blues singer with the cracked voice is the sound of an emotional cry too powerful for the throat that releases it. The excitement of grainy film, of bleached-out black and white, is the excitement of witnessing events too momentous for the medium assigned to record them.”

– Brian Eno, from “A Year With Swollen Appendices”

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.