Design Guru Jeff Zeldman On Facebook, Twitter, Onanism

NY designer, Web standards guru, blogger extraordinaire Jeffrey Zeldman on social software, Twitter, and finally joining Facebook:



I don’t need more friends and I don’t need more contacts… But I design interfaces so I’m supposed to know about this stuff. That’s the rational premise behind my spending hours of billable time adjusting my Facebook preferences. The real reason, of course, for all this stuff, is that it provides a way to blow off work you should be doing, while creating the illusion that you are achieving something. At least in most offices, you can’t masturbate at your desk. But you can Tweet.