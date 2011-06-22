Quora's Adam D'Angelo: The First Steps Every Tech Founder Should Take

Photo: Quora

When starting a company, it’s hard to know what to tackle first.One Quora user asked: “What generic first order principles should a new technology project or startup follow?”



Founder Adam D’Angelo responded and listed his priorities (Ok, ok, Quora hasn’t completely fallen off the face of the earth).

He writes:

Figure out what’s important and focus almost entirely on that.

Make massive tradeoffs to get the first version done quickly

If it’s a project where users interact with each other, think through the incentives

Keep things simple

Solid advice. For more answers to this question, head over to Quora >>

