Quora's Adam D'Angelo: The First Steps Every Tech Founder Should Take

Photo: Quora
When starting a company, it’s hard to know what to tackle first.One Quora user asked: “What generic first order principles should a new technology project or startup follow?”
Founder Adam D’Angelo responded and listed his priorities (Ok, ok, Quora hasn’t completely fallen off the face of the earth).
He writes:
- Figure out what’s important and focus almost entirely on that.
- Make massive tradeoffs to get the first version done quickly
- If it’s a project where users interact with each other, think through the incentives
- Keep things simple
Solid advice. For more answers to this question, head over to Quora >>
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.