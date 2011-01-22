How Quora Will Make Sure Idiots Don't Ruin It

Photo: Add Letters

One of the reasons why question and answer site Quora is so useful today is because it’s still relatively unknown — outside tech circles and Silicon Valley, not a lot of people use it.That means it’s not yet totally cluttered with dumb questions and dumber answers like some previous Q&A sites (Yahoo Answers comes to mind).



But Quora is now going through a hockey-stick rise in popularity, and the company is taking a few steps to deal with the influx.

Most important: until now, answers were rated only by other users. Quora still thinks this user-policing is important, and it’s going to try new ways to get more users to participate as new content is posted.

But as the site grows, it’s impossible to expect this user-policing to work. So to prevent the site from getting cluttered with spam, Quora is working on an algorithm that will rank the quality of users.

The approach will be similar to Google’s PageRank system, which looks at how many outside links a web page has in order to determine how useful it is. Users who post lots of drivel will eventually be hidden from feeds and their answers will be ranked lower than knowledgeable tech execs like Steve Case.

Finally, Quora will add a short tutorial for first-time posters to make sure that users understand the types of questions that are appropriate to post.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.