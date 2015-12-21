This theory about who Rey's parents are in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' makes perfect sense

Disney/Lucasfilm The character Rey, played by 23 year old Daisy Ridley.

Rey is a mysterious scavenger in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and is the lead character in seventh instalment of the incredibly popular franchise.

And since Star Wars is going to unveil two more sequels, the first instalment left a lot of unanswered questions for cinema goers in order to keep a juicy story arc going for the next couple of films.

The biggest question being asked? — who are Rey’s parents.

***The rest of this article contains major spoilers

The character Rey, played by 23 year old Daisy Ridley, is pretty much being built up to be the same form of lead character as Luke Skywalker, played by Mark Hamill. She is part of a vast universe but in she is the centrepoint to all storylines and will be critical in saving the day.

She lives a simple existence as a scavenger who doesn’t know when her next meal will be. Her starry eyed attitude towards adventure is similar to that of a country bumpkin moving to the city — but on an intergalactic scale obviously.

She comes from the desolate desert “junkyard” — as other characters describe it — planet called Jakku. Not too dissimilar to Tatooine where Luke Skywalker was dumped when he was a child.

Mirroring the fate of Skywalker, Rey was also shown to be left in Jakku when she was a young child in a time of war.

Her journey in “Star Wars: A Force Awakens” of finding courage, self-discovery, and responsibility mirrors that of Luke’s in the “Star Wars: A New Hope.” In fact, the backbone of the latest Star Wars instalment is history repeating itself.

And of course, because “Star Wars: A Force Awakens” is very heavy handed on this core theme, it is leading to some interest fan theories that aim to answer the biggest question to arise from the latest Star Wars movie — who is Rey’s father.

In fact, one of the most active and prolific writers on Star Wars theory, is Helge Kåre Fauskanger and his potential explanation over who Rey’s parental lineage is, is pretty convincing:

