Square 'Has The Talent That Google Had Prior To Its IPO'

It’s no secret in Silicon Valley that Square employees have a singularly high opinion of themselves and their company.Maybe it’s even deserved!



Someone who appears to be a Square employee—they use “we” when talking about the company, though there’s no way to establish their identity—posted an anonymous answer on Quora to the question, “Is Square doomed without Keith Rabois?”

Rabois is the former Square COO who resigned after admitting to a physical relationship with a fellow Square employee that he never disclosed to management until after the employee threatened Rabois and Square with a sexual-harassment lawsuit. (Square says the underlying claims are bogus, but that Rabois had “exercised poor judgment.”)

Here’s what the Quora poster wrote:

Square at this point has the talent that Google had prior to its IPO. We are focused on the product, and we have a high quality team executing.

Rabois said he resigned to avoid creating a “distraction” for coworkers. This post suggests it might be too late for that.

The poster added a potshot at Rabois: “How great was Keith really? Can he not be replaced?”

That strikes a very different tone from the overwhelmingly positive public response Rabois received on Twitter after posting a note about his resignation.

Square is known for keeping a pretty tight lid on things. But we can understand how a Square employee might be frustrated enough at the cloud Rabois’s resignation has brought on the company to speak out—albeit anonymously.

When Rabois left, Square CEO Jack Dorsey pointed to the company’s growth to $10 billion in annualized payments volume in a statement and said, “We couldn’t have done it without him.”

Rabois recently made an appearance at the Crunchies Awards and we understand he’s actively working on his next project.

