Remember Quora? -- The SAIcast Discuss

SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON ITUNES HERE >>Remember when Quora was the talk of the (tech) town? Well, nowadays, no one searches for the Q&A site unless it’s down and not running. Speaking of dying tech companies, Alyson Shontell joins the SAIcast today to explain why the phrase “Silicon Alley” is dead.



Plus, listen to today’s podcast to find out why Nicholas Carlson had this to say about Yahoo: “Smart! Good job!”

Or download this episode (right click and save)

And Don’t Miss Our Earlier SAIcasts…

• Yahoo’s Board Is The Biggest Group Of Business Cowards



• Why Is Apple’s Stock Negative For The Year? — The SAIcast Discuss



• Larry Page Doesn’t Have To Waste His Time Explaining Google To Wall Street



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.