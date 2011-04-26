Remember Quora? -- The SAIcast Discuss

William Wei

quora

SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON ITUNES HERE >>Remember when Quora was the talk of the (tech) town? Well, nowadays, no one searches for the Q&A site unless it’s down and not running. Speaking of dying tech companies, Alyson Shontell joins the SAIcast today to explain why the phrase “Silicon Alley” is dead.

Plus, listen to today’s podcast to find out why Nicholas Carlson had this to say about Yahoo: “Smart! Good job!”

Or download this episode (right click and save)

And Don’t Miss Our Earlier SAIcasts

Yahoo’s Board Is The Biggest Group Of Business Cowards

• Why Is Apple’s Stock Negative For The Year? — The SAIcast Discuss

Larry Page Doesn’t Have To Waste His Time Explaining Google To Wall Street

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.