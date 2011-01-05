Quora Is Really Taking Off

Photo: Add Letters

It seems that hot-for-the-digerati Q&A site Quora is suddenly taking off, even as only a few weeks ago people were wondering if it was dead in the water.We’ve been getting tons of new notifications and follow requests on the service, and it seems we’re not the only one. CNet writes that plenty of people are having a similar experience, and wonders if it’s the same phenomenon that Twitter went through at the SXSW festival, when it burst out of its small tech niche.



Quora is a really great resource for a few niche topics like lean startups, but the company, founded by previous top Facebook execs, raised money at an eye-popping first-round valuation close to $100 million, so it’s going to need to grow beyond that at some point, and attract the normals.

Whatever this growth spurt ends up being, we’re still pretty bullish on Quora. They have time to wait. First of all, they have money in the bank. More importantly, slower organic growth might actually be better for them over the long term, as the thing that will make or break Quora is whether it descends into Yahoo! Answers-style awfulness. And for that it needs great members at first to set a high standard.

So slow and steady just might win the race for them.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.