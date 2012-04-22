Quora Is Raising At A $400 Million Valuation And ~$20 Million Is Coming From The Founder's Pocket

Quora is working on a new round of financing at a $400 million valuation, TechCrunch reports.



The lead investor is still unknown, but it could end up being Adam D’Angelo himself.

D’Angelo is Quora’s co-founder; he was also Facebook’s first CTO. He will be personally investing up to $20 million in Quora’s new Series B round, says TechCrunch.

The total raise amount will be between $30 and $50 million.

Quora is a question and answer site where influencers leave intelligent answers that can be voted up or down by readers. It has about 30 employees and was founded in 2009 by D’Angelo and Charlie Cheever.

