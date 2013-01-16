You Have To Check Out Quora's Free E-Book Of Unusual Questions And Interesting Answers

Photo: Kirsten Acuna with Kindle on NYC subway / Michael Izzo, Business Insider
Quora, the popular question and answer site started by former Facebook employees, has released a free e-book of the best posts on its site from 2010 to 2012.It’s a whopper, weighing in at 442 pages, but it’s loaded with thought-provoking questions and equally interesting answers.
For example:
- Given our current technology and with the proper training, would it be possible for someone to become Batman?
- If there were 10 commandments in cooking what would they be?
- What is it like to be in a train crash?
All these questions and more are answered by people with the training or personal experience to provide thought-out explanations for each.
You can download the book in PDF format right here.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.