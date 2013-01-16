You Have To Check Out Quora's Free E-Book Of Unusual Questions And Interesting Answers

Photo: Kirsten Acuna with Kindle on NYC subway / Michael Izzo, Business Insider

Quora, the popular question and answer site started by former Facebook employees, has released a free e-book of the best posts on its site from 2010 to 2012.It’s a whopper, weighing in at 442 pages, but it’s loaded with thought-provoking questions and equally interesting answers.



For example:

Given our current technology and with the proper training, would it be possible for someone to become Batman?

If there were 10 commandments in cooking what would they be?

What is it like to be in a train crash?

All these questions and more are answered by people with the training or personal experience to provide thought-out explanations for each.

You can download the book in PDF format right here.

