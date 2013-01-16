You Have To Check Out Quora's Free E-Book Of Unusual Questions And Interesting Answers

Quora, the popular question and answer site started by former Facebook employees, has released a free e-book of the best posts on its site from 2010 to 2012.It’s a whopper, weighing in at 442 pages, but it’s loaded with thought-provoking questions and equally interesting answers.

For example:

  • Given our current technology and  with the proper training, would it  be possible for someone to become  Batman?
  • If there were 10 commandments  in cooking what would they be?
  • What is it like to be in a train crash?

All these questions and more are answered by people with the training or personal experience to provide thought-out explanations for each.

You can download the book in PDF format right here.

