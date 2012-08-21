Now You Can Embed Quora Threads On Your Website

Quora rolled out a new feature today that will let you embed content from the popular Q&A site onto your web page. The move is intended to entice media companies to use the service as a resource for reporting.



Quora’s embeddable quotes are very similar to Twitter’s embeddable tweets introduced late last year.

If you want to embed a Quora thread, you’ll now see a link to do so below each post. The site will give you a quick HTML snippet so you can embed it just like a YouTube video or photo.

Quora says it added the embeddable feature in response to users and media organisations asking for an easier way to share the site’s content.

(By the way, we love using Quora here at SAI to dig up gossip in the tech world, so this is a welcome new feature.)

Here’s a screenshot of what it looks like when you get ready to embed a Quora post:

Photo: Quora

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.