QUO-WHA? Answers.com Exits For $127 Million In Cash

Answers.com CEO Bob Rosenschein

Answers.com, one of the biggest question and answer sites on the web, is getting bought for $127 million in cash. (Here’s the release)The acquirer is “AFCV Holdings.” It seems that AFCV belongs to Summit Partners, a big technology private equity firm, and is rolling up plenty of websites.



Apparently the people at Summit (also investors in multibillion dollar Vente Privée), aren’t afraid of the hot Silicon Valley question and answer site Quora that’s got the tech set all hot and bothered.

Quora is an amazing resource for finding out about tech topics, but questions remain as to whether a) it’ll grow beyond its niche (it seems to be growing really fast) and more importantly b) whether, once it does, all of its great content will get dumbed down into trash the way most question and answer sites do.

Question and answer sites are becoming a hot sector again, with other companies like Stack Overflow, which raised money from top VC Union Square Ventures. Jason Calacanis’ Mahalo, however, recently pivoted away from questions and answers.

Don’t Miss: Mahalo’s Hilariously Useless Guide To Playing The Xylophone →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.