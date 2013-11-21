Addictive Trivia App QuizUp Just Raised $US2 Million

QuizUp QuizUp founder Thor Fridiksson (left) cruises the launch party while guests play on their phones.

We were super

excited about the social trivia app QuizUpwhen it launched a few weeks ago, and clearly with good reason:

the gamepulled in more than 1 million users in its first week and made a meteoric rise to the #1 spot in the Apple App Store.

“We get over 160,000 users every day now,” founder Thor Fridiksson told Business Insider.

And now, Plain Vanilla, the Icelandic company behind QuizUp, just announced a new $US2 million round of funding led by Sequoia Capital and eVentures (the company had previously raised $US3.6 million).

Fridiksson says that he plans to use the funding to make QuizUp available in other languages, add new social components, and expand to other platforms (he promises that his engineers are working fervently on an Android app and he hopes to launch it at the beginning of the new year).

QuizUp lets players compete against their friends or strangers in over 300 different categories of trivia, ranging from the super specific (Desperate Housewives or 16th and 17th Century History) to the more broad (Logos or Physics). The app currently has around 1.7 million users, who have played over 86 million rounds. If you added all the time spent on QuizUp together, it would be equivalent to more than 200 years. Fridikkson said that the average user spends 40 minutes per day on the app.

It’s killing the productivity of this country,” Fridiksson said wryly “I’m expecting a call from Obama soon.

Indeed, even his investors are addicted. Mathias Schilling, co-founder and managing partner of eVentures, told Business Insider that he loves playing QuizUp and holds the number one spot in the world in the category for the German futbol team Bayern Munich (though he was recently ousted from his spot as the New York champion in world capitals).

You can download QuizUp for iPhone here.

