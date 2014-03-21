After Getting 1 Million Android Downloads In A Week, Here's Addictive Game Quizup's Plan To Dominate The Rest Of The World

QuizUp QuizUp co-founder on the left, at the app’s launch party.

Only one week after founder Thor Fridriksson and his team at the Icelandic startup Plain Vanilla Games launched the Android version of their popular trivia app, QuizUp, it hit 1 million downloads from the Google Play Store.

The premise of the game is to compete with other players in over 400 different categories, ranging from the obscure (British Royals), to the timely (QuizUp released a St. Patrick’s Day quiz on Monday). You can chat with other players and compete with strangers in your area. Android players have apparently clocked in the equivalent of 176 years of total game time so far.

So far, the most popular categories on Android versus iOS seem to skew slightly younger, according to Fridriksson. For example, the Name The Toy and Pokémon categories rank in the top ten for Android, but never made the cut for iPhone users.

Fridriksson told Business Insider that he spent almost all day Wednesday in crazy-long off-site meetings, hashing out the future of the game.

“We’re entering a new phase,” he says. “We’re just understanding what’s next.”

Now that QuizUp has launched on both Android and iPhone, Fridriksson is aggressively moving towards global expansion.

“We are in the process now of localizing content for all major language markets,” he says. Although it will take several months to launch QuizUp’s first international version, the company plans to grow its base of questions abroad the same way that it did in the U.S.: By reaching out to local fan-clubs and aficionados to crowd-source the content.

“That’s the beautiful thing,” he says, “We have so many people who want to write quizzes. We have such a strong community.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.