Red-Hot Trivia App QuizUp Raised A $US22 Million Round Of Funding

QuizUp QuizUp founder Thor Fridriksson (left) cruises the launch party while guests play on their phones.

The rocketship rise of trivia app QuizUp continues.

Plain Vanilla Games, the Icelandic startup behind the uber-addicting app, just raised $US22 million in funding from the likes of Tencent Holdings and Sequoia Capital. This round closely follows the $US2 million it raised last month.

Since QuizUp launched in November, more than 5 million people have signed up to compete against strangers and friends in nearly 300 quiz categories, making it the fastest growing iPhone game in history.

Founder Thor Fridriksson told Business Insider that Plain Vanilla will launch QuizUp for Android and iPad in January, with plans for Windows phones and gaming consoles, like Xbox, in the future. The company will also use the funding to expand QuizUp to other languages with regionally specific trivia categories and continue to explore new social networking aspects of the game.

“The most impressive part — the biggest surprise we had — was how the community has grown,” Fridriksson says. “If you go into discussions happening on the chatboard for the psychics category, for example, you’re going to see thousands of people talking about different theories of psychics. People are practically writing essays on their mobile phones.”

Plain Vanilla has grown from 20 to 35 employees since QuizUp launched a month and a half ago and has a slew of new hires on the horizon.

“Our roadmap for 2014 is a very exciting one,” Fridriksson says.

