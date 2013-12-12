How To Play The Fastest Growing iPhone Game Of All Time

Do you know who won the Oscar for Best Actor in 1941? Can you guess how many times the Boston Celtics have won the NBA championships?

I couldn’t until I started playing QuizUp.

This incredibly fun app, with 3.5 million users according New York Magazine’s Kevin Roose, generates hundreds of topics a day for endless playthrough. It’s the fastest growing iPhone game of all time.

Questions relating to business, technology, movies and TV. Players can even request a new topic for Quizup to add.

The setup process is easy and and you won’t be able to put it down. You can download QuizUp from the App Store here and immediately forget about Candy Crush.

