After Nearly Going Bankrupt, Quiznos Is Now Changing Everything To Try To Compete

The Quiznos turnaround plan has been set into motion, reports Lisa Jennings at Nation’s Restaurant News.A change in ownership, and the subsequent restructuring deal, rescued Quiznos from the brink of bankruptcy earlier this year.



Now with new management in place, it’s changing pretty much everything to relaunch the brand and put up a fight against medium-sized chains like Jimmy John’s and industry titan Subway.

It announced back in January that it was going to make moves, but now there are a lot more details.

Here’s a look at what it’s doing, according to NRN’s report:

New menu

The Sammie, Bullet and Torpedo sandwiches have all been killed. In their place, the “Better Than Ever” menu has wraps, salads, grilled panini flatbreads and a line of Sub Sliders — smaller subs on a sweet brioche bun. Quiznos has added more than 25 items in total, and kept only some signature favourites. Customers can now also customise their own sandwiches.

The chain’s ingredients are changing too, as it’s switching to Angus beef, all-natural chicken and better turkey.

Revamping the brand

Quiznos’ new ad campaign features the tagline “Qrave Quiznos” and they focus on the “craveability” of the menu items. The brand is also significantly amping up its media spend.

Remodeling stores

The physical spaces of all Quiznos locations are being remodeled, and employees are getting new uniforms. New stores will have a more upscale design.

Quiznos store staffers are being retrained for the new menu and a greater focus on customer service.

