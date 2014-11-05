Quiznos Has One Last Hope For Its Business

Quiznos’ US business has been in a tailspin.

The sandwich chain has closed 3,000 restaurants in recent years and filed for bankruptcy protection.

Now, the company is focusing on opening restaurants in Asia and the Middle East to drive profits, writes Venessa Wong at Bloomberg Businessweek.

The company hopes that growing overseas demand for US restaurants will help its business.

Wong notes that the company will have to contend with already-established competitors like Subway and KFC.

KFC now has more restaurants in China than in the US.

Serious flaws in Quiznos’ business model led to the company’s demise in America, The Wall Street Journal wrote last year.

The chain’s franchise owners have long complained that Quiznos charges too much for ingredients, eating into profits.

The company has also made key mistakes in its production process.

Last year, Quiznos started adding veggies after the toasting process, with the logic that veggies would taste better fresh. This confused long-time customers and hurt business, according to franchisees. Quiznos ended up going back to the original method.

In order to succeed abroad, Quiznos will have to fix these problems in its business and appeal to customers who want an American experience.

