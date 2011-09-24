QUIZ: Do You Know What These Secret Codes Mean?

'Renegade' is the code name used by Secret Service members to refer to President Obama when speaking through their microphones.

First Lady Michelle Obama is known as 'Renaissance' and daughters Sasha and Malia are known as 'Rosebud' and 'Radiance.'

The use of Secret Service code names for U.S. presidents, family members, and other high-ranking officials dates back to the early 20th century, before electronic communications were encrypted.

Today, there isn't much that's 'Top Secret' about presidential code names, which have more to do with tradition and brevity than security.