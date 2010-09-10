QUIZ: Guess The Politicians By Looking At Their Yearbook Pictures

Photo: Web Of Entertainment

Classes are officially in session.Another round of ambitious overachievers and public servants wanna-bes are hoping to make the grades, put in the work, and climb up another step closer to the most powerful game in the U.S. called politics.



We are marking the occasion by looking back at the education history and yearbook photos of the most prominent political figures of our time.

Can you recognise who these young, bright-eyed faces belong to?

Who is this law student who was caught plagiarizing? Joe Biden Vice President Joe Biden attended the Archmere Academy in Claymont, delware, where he played halfback/wide receiver position on the football team and was also on the baseball team. He continued to play sports rigorously at University of Delaware in Newark, while earning a B.A. in political science and history. He graduated 506th of 688 in his class. Biden received a J.D. from Syracuse University College of Law in 1968. He described his time at the university to be 'the biggest bore in the world' and pulled many all-nighters to get by. Biden was accused of plagiarizing 5 pages of a 15-page law review article, but he said that was an inadvertent error and was permitted to retake the course. Biden suffered from stuttering all through his childhood and his twenties, but he was able to overcome it by hours of reciting poetry in front of the mirror and by socializing with others through sports. Source: Wikipedia Who married her college sweetheart? Nancy Pelosi Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. Born Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro in Baltimore, Pelosi She went to an all-girls Catholic high school, the Institute of Notre Dame. She continued on to earn a B.A. in political science at Trinity College in 1962, where she met her future husband, Paul Pelosi, of San Francisco. Source: Answers.com Who is this student that excelled at wrestling but struggled with mathematics? John McCain U.S. Senator (AZ-R) John McCain attended Episcopal High School, a private preparatory boarding school in Alexandria, North Virginia, where he excelled at wrestling. Like his father and grandfather, McCain attended the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, where he became a lightweight boxer. He had trouble obeying the strict rules of the school and got into conflicts with high-ranking personnel. He graduated 894th of 899 in his class. He struggled with his mathematics courses, but managed to pass. Source: azcentral.com, Wikipedia Who is this theology student with a passion for broadcasting? Mike Huckabee Former Governor of Arkansas, former presidential candidate, and current TV host at Fox Mike Huckabee completed a B.A. in Religion in two and a half years and graduated magna cum laude from Ouachita Baptist University. Then, he attended the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas, but he dropped out to take a job in Christian Broadcasting. He received two honorary doctoral degrees: a Doctor of Humane Letters, received from John Brown University, and a Doctor of Laws from Ouachita Baptist University. Source: Wikipedia Who are these students that fell in love in law school? John and Elizabeth Edwards He is a former U.S. Senator (NC-D) and former presidential candidate. She is an attorney and author. John Edwards was a high school football star and first person in his family to attend college. He went to Clemson University in South Carolina and later transferred to North Carolina State University. He earned a B.A. in textile technology graduating with honours, and later completed his J.D. from the University of North Carolina School of Law, also with honours. While at law school, John met his future wife Elizabeth Anania, who was four years his senior. Elizabeth Anania went to Francis C. Hammond High School in Alexandria, Virginia, and then attended Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, Virginia. She transferred to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to complete her B.A. She finished he schooling with a J.D. at the UNC. Source: Various Who is this student that was also an amateur wrestler? Donald Rumsfeld Former Secretary of defence Donald Rumsfeld went to Baker Demonstration School and New Trier High School in Illinois. Then, he attended Princeton University on a scholarship. Rumsfeld was an accomplished amateur wrestler and a member of the Lightweight Football team playing defensive back. During his college years, he became captain of both the varsity wrestling team and the lightweight football team. Rumsfeld began pursuing a law degree at Georgetown University Law centre but did not graduate. Source: Wikipedia Al Gore Former Vice President, author and investor. Al Gore went to the prestigious all boys' St. Albans School in Washington, D.C. He was the captain of the football team, a discus thrower for the track and field team, and active in basketball and arts.His transcript was littered with Bs and Cs. Washington Post: 'Gore was often an underachiever. Though his IQ numbers and aptitude test scores were well above average, his grades were uneven, never approaching the plateau of A's and B's.' Gore applied only to Harvard and got in. His SAT results: 1355 total score, 625 verbal and 730 maths. In his sophmore year at Harvard Gore received one D, one C-minus, two Cs, two C-pluses and one B-minus. He spent most of his time in Dunster House basement lounge shooting pool, watching television, eating hamburgers and occasionally smoking marijuana. While his marks were poor, his IQ score was an impressive 134. Who is this law student that enjoyed the beach and never went to the library? Rod Blagojevich Former Governor of Illinois Rod Blagojevich graduated from Chicago's Foreman High School after transferring from Lane Technical High School. He played basketball and participated in two fights as a Golden Gloves boxer. Blagojevich attended the University of Tampa before transferring to Northwestern University to complete his B.A. in history. He later earned a J.D. from the Pepperdine University School of Law. Blagojevich later said of the experience: 'I went to law school at a place called Pepperdine in Malibu, California, overlooking the Pacific Ocean -- a lot of surfing and movie stars and all the rest. I barely knew where that law library was.' Source: Above The Law Who is this student that flunked out of Yale? Dick Cheney Former Vice President. Dick Cheney attended Calvert Elementary School in Lincoln, Nebraska, and Natrona County High School in Casper, Wyoming. Cheney went to Yale University but flunked out to go back to Wyoming, where he earned a B.A. and M.A. in political science from the University of Wyoming. He also started pursuing a Ph.D. degree at the University of Wisconsin--Madison but didn't finish. He married his high school sweetheart Lynne Vincent, whom he had met at age 14. Source: AP Who is this student that earned a Ph.D. at age 26? Condoleezza Rice Former Secretary of State, former diplomat, and an author Condoleezza Rice went to an all-girls Catholic high school, St. Mary's Academy, in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado. A talented pianist, she studied piano performance at the Aspen Music Festival and School. Then, Rice earned a B.A. in political science with focus on Russia at the University of Denver, and a M.A. in the same discipline at the University of Notre Dame. She completed her Ph.D. at age 26 at the University of Denver. Source: Various, Wikipedia Who is this stellar student that played rugby? Bill Clinton Former President Bill Clinton attended St. John's Catholic Elementary School, Ramble Elementary School, and Hot Springs High School in Arkansas. An avid musician, Clinton played tenor saxophone for the school band. He pursued a B.A. at the Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. on a scholarship. Upon graduation, Clinton won a Rhodes Scholarship to University College, Oxford where he studied Philosophy, Politics and Economics. While he didn't complete a degree there because he left early to atend Yale, Clinton started playing rugby at Oxford and later played for the Little Rock Rugby club in Arkansas. Clinton earned a J.D. degree from Yale Law School, where he met his wife Hilary. Source: Various, Wikipedia Who is this high school head cheerleader? George W. Bush Former President George W. Bush attended public schools in Midland, Texas, and eventually went to The Kinkaid School, a prep school in Houston. He finished his high school years at Phillips Academy, an all-boys boarding school in Andover, Massachusetts, where he played baseball and during his senior year was the head cheerleader. Bus scored a total of 1206 on the SAT exam (566 verbal and 640 maths.) Bush earned a B.A. in history at Yale University, where he was a member and a president of Delta Kappa Epsilon. Bush also became a member of the Skull and Bones society as a senior, and was a keen rugby player. Bush is the only U.S. president to hold an MBA, a degree he earned at Harvard Business School. Source: CNN, Washington Post, Wikipedia Who is this voracious reader? Laura Bush Former First Lady, and an author. Laura Welch attended James Bowie Elementary School, San Jacinto Junior High School, and Robert E. Lee High School in Midland, Texas. From an early age she was a voracious reader, and spent most of her time in libraries going through one book after another. At age 17, she ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle killing the driver, who was a classmate and a rumoured former boyfriend. Welch was not charged. She graduated from Southern Methodist University with a B.A. in early education. Source: NYT Who is this student that transferred from the West Coast to the East Coast in the middle of his bachelor's degree studies? Barack Obama Current President of the U.S. From ages six to 10, Barack Obama attended local schools in Jakarta, including Besuki Public School and St. Francis of Assisi School, where his mother was living with his stepfather. Obama returned to his native Hawaii to live with his maternal grandparents and graduated from Punahou School, a private college preparatory school. Then, he attended Occidental College in Los Angeles, but transferred to Columbia University two years later and eventually earned a B.A. in international relations. Obama holds a law degree from Harvard Law School. where he was the president of the Harvard Law Review. Source: Various, Wikipedia Who is this student that won a Brownie and Girl Scout awards? Hilary Rodham Clinton Current Secretary of State, former First Lady, and former U.S. Senator (NY--D) Hillary Diane Rodham went to public school in Park Ridge, Illinois, where she was active in sports including swimming and baseball, and also won Brownie and Girl Scout awards. She graduated in the top 5% of her class at Maine East High School, where she was on the student council and the school newspaper. Clinton studied political science at Wellesley College, where she was a president of the Wellesley Young Republicans in her freshman year. She earned a J.D. from Yale Law School, where she served on the editorial board of the Yale Review of Law and Social Action. Source: Bernstein, A Woman in Charge: The Life of Hillary Rodham Clinton via Wikipedia Who is this high school wrestling star? Michelle Obama Current First Lady Michelle LaVaughn Robinson attended Whitney Young High School in her native Chicago where she excelled academically taking advanced placement classes, making the honours roll, and serving as a student council treasurer. The round trip commute from her South Side home to the Near West Side high school took three hours. She graduated cum laude from Princeton University with a B.A. in sociology, where her thesis, titled 'Princeton-Educated Blacks and the Black Community,' caused a stir with its criticism of the racial divide at the university. Robinson also earned a J.D. degree at Harvard Law School. Source: Politico, Newsweek Who was this student that was the first member of his family to go to college? Joe Lieberman U.S. Senator (CT-D) Joe Lieberman received a dual B.A. in political science and economics from Yale University. He was the first member of his family to graduate from college. He was editor of the Yale Daily News and a member of the Elihu Club. He also earned a law degree at Yale Law School. Did you ace this test? Take another one: QUIZ: Guess The Media Celebrities By Looking At Their Yearbook Photos >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.