Quiz: How savvy are you when it comes to office politics?





Stanford professor Jeffrey Pfeffer (author of the must-read Power: Why Some People Have It and Others Don’t) posts the following quiz on his blog. It originally appeared in the book Political Skill at Work: Impact on Work Effectiveness:

On a 7-point scale, where 1=strongly disagree, 2=disagree, 3=slightly disagree; 4=neutral (neither agree nor disagree); 5=slightly agree; 6=agree; and 7=strongly agree, answer the following questions (from pp. 23-25) of Political Skill at Work):

I spend a lot of time and effort at work networking with others ___ I am able to make most people feel comfortable and at ease around me___ I am able to communicate easily and effectively with others___ It is easy for me to develop good rapport with most people___ I understand people very well ___ I am good at building relationships with influential people at work___ I am particularly good at sensing the motivations and hidden agendas of others___ When communicating with others, I try to be genuine in what I say and do___ I have developed a large network of colleagues and associates at work who I can call on for support when I really need to get things done___ At work, I know a lot of important people and am well-connected___ I spend a lot of time at work developing connections with others___ I am good at getting people to like me___ It is important that people believe I am sincere in what I say and do___ I try to show a genuine interest in other people___ I am good at using my connections and network to make things happen at work___ I have good intuition and am savvy about how to present myself to others___ I always seem to instinctively know the right things to say or do to influence others___ I pay close attention to people’s facial expressions___

Add up your score (the numbers you wrote after each question) and divide by 18. You will have a score between 1 and 7. Higher scores mean you have more political skill, lower scores mean you have less. You should be above 4—and possibly well above 4—if you have aspirations to reach great heights of power.

The questions measure four dimensions of political skill, so you can also see where you are stronger and weaker.

Questions 5, 7, 16, 17, and 18 measure social astuteness;

Questions 2, 3, 4, and 12 measure interpersonal influence;

Questions 8, 13, and 14 assess your apparent sincerity;

Questions 1, 6, 9, 10, 11, and 15 measure your networking ability.

