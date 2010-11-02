Quiz: How Internet Savvy Is Your Business?

Many of the investors and entrepreneurs I know still don’t realise that they need to use and understand the Internet, even if their business is not e-commerce.



Maybe you have also heard a lot of Internet terms, but are not sure you can explain how, when, and why they are relevant to your business success. Here is a quick test of your real Internet savvy.

See how many of the following “new” Internet concepts you recognise, and can explain in terms of value to your business. Believe me, the business implications are already critical to your success or failure as an entrepreneur

Martin Zwilling is CEO & Founder of Startup Professionals, Inc.; he also serves as Board Member and Executive in Residence at Callaman Ventures and is an advisory board member for multiple startups.This post was originally published on his blog, and it is republished here with permission.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.