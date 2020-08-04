Today is International Owl Awareness Day — see if you can spot the camouflaged owls in these 10 photos

Scott McCusker /500px/Getty Images Do you see the owl?

August 4 is International Owl Awareness Day.

Owls are masters of disguise and can be hard to spot in tree trunks and leafy branches.

There are around 250 species of owls in the world, and they can be found on every continent except for Antarctica. As predators at the top of the food chain, owls help control the populations of the hares, weasels, and mice that they feed on to keep their ecosystems balanced. They also excel at concealing themselves in tree trunks and leafy branches.

In honour of International Owl Awareness Day on August 4, see if you can spot the camouflaged owls in these 10 photos.

Can you spot the great horned owl in this photo?

Sparty1711/Getty Images Where’s the owl?

The owl was photographed in Denver, Colorado.

It’s peeking out of the trunk.

Sparty1711/Getty Images It’s there.

You may be able to make out the owl’s pointy ears.

There’s a snowy owl along this frozen landscape. Can you see it?

Panadian/Getty Images Can you see the owl?

Only male snowy owls are white. Females have more brown colouring.

The owl can be seen flying along the frozen prairie.

Panadian/Getty Images, Talia Lakritz/Insider There’s the owl.

This owl was photographed in Alberta, Canada.

Can you see the Eurasian scops owl against the tree?

zahoor salmi/Getty Images Where’s the owl?

Look for the yellow eyes.

Its plumage blends in with the bark.

zahoor salmi/Getty Images, Talia Lakritz/Insider There’s the owl.

The owls can usually be found in open areas like woodlands, orchards, and parks.

There’s an owl concealed in the tree branches. Do you see it?

Sourabh Bharti/Getty Images It’s there somewhere.

It’s camouflaged well.

The owl is perched in the trees.

Sourabh Bharti/Getty Images, Talia Lakritz/Insider There it is.

The owl was photographed in Jaipur, India.

Can you spot the sleepy western screech owl?

Scott McCusker /500px/Getty Images Do you see the owl?

These small, stocky owls usually measure around 7.5 to 9.8 inches long.

The owl is nestled into a hole in a tree.

Scott McCusker /500px/Getty Images, Talia Lakritz/Insider The owl, revealed.

Western screech owls are fairly comfortable around humans and can often found in backyards and suburbs.

Where’s the screech owl in this photo?

mlorenzphotography/Getty Images The owl is half-hidden.

It blends into the tree trunk perfectly.

It’s there on the tree, looking like part of the bark.

mlorenzphotography/Getty Images, Talia Lakritz/Insider There’s the owl.

The owls are usually coloured with grey, brown, red, or white feathers.

Where’s the scops owl?

thrutheframe/Getty Images Scops Owl camouflaged in tree trunk. Image taken in Ranthambore National Park, India

Owls often take shelter inside tree trunks.

It looks like it’s just another piece of bark.

thrutheframe/Getty Images, Talia Lakritz/Insider There it is.

The owl was photographed in Ranthambore National Park, India.

Do you see the great grey owl?

Jérémie LeBlond-Fontaine/Getty Images Where’s the owl?

They often live in dense forests.

The owl’s feathers perfectly match the tree behind it.

Jérémie LeBlond-Fontaine/Getty Images, Talia Lakritz/Insider There it is.

Great grey owls are the largest owls in North America.

How many great horned owls do you see in this photo?

Jeff R Clow/Getty Images Where are the owls?

They’re hiding inside the trunk of a dead tree.

There are two of them.

Jeff R Clow/Getty Images, Talia Lakritz/Insider There they are.

Great horned owls can be found across North America.

And now, for the final challenge — can you tell where this last owl is hiding?

Sujal Manandhar/Getty Images Where’s the owl?

It’s a tough one.

At this distance, it’s a tiny dot on the tree.

Sujal Manandhar/Getty Images It’s barely visible.

It’s very well hidden.

