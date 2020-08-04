Today is International Owl Awareness Day — see if you can spot the camouflaged owls in these 10 photos

Talia Lakritz
Scott McCusker /500px/Getty ImagesDo you see the owl?

There are around 250 species of owls in the world, and they can be found on every continent except for Antarctica. As predators at the top of the food chain, owls help control the populations of the hares, weasels, and mice that they feed on to keep their ecosystems balanced. They also excel at concealing themselves in tree trunks and leafy branches.

In honour of International Owl Awareness Day on August 4, see if you can spot the camouflaged owls in these 10 photos.

Can you spot the great horned owl in this photo?

Sparty1711/Getty ImagesWhere’s the owl?

The owl was photographed in Denver, Colorado.

It’s peeking out of the trunk.

Sparty1711/Getty ImagesIt’s there.

You may be able to make out the owl’s pointy ears.

There’s a snowy owl along this frozen landscape. Can you see it?

Panadian/Getty ImagesCan you see the owl?

Only male snowy owls are white. Females have more brown colouring.

The owl can be seen flying along the frozen prairie.

Panadian/Getty Images, Talia Lakritz/InsiderThere’s the owl.

This owl was photographed in Alberta, Canada.

Can you see the Eurasian scops owl against the tree?

zahoor salmi/Getty ImagesWhere’s the owl?

Look for the yellow eyes.

Its plumage blends in with the bark.

zahoor salmi/Getty Images, Talia Lakritz/InsiderThere’s the owl.

The owls can usually be found in open areas like woodlands, orchards, and parks.

There’s an owl concealed in the tree branches. Do you see it?

Sourabh Bharti/Getty ImagesIt’s there somewhere.

It’s camouflaged well.

The owl is perched in the trees.

Sourabh Bharti/Getty Images, Talia Lakritz/InsiderThere it is.

The owl was photographed in Jaipur, India.

Can you spot the sleepy western screech owl?

These small, stocky owls usually measure around 7.5 to 9.8 inches long.

The owl is nestled into a hole in a tree.

Scott McCusker /500px/Getty Images, Talia Lakritz/InsiderThe owl, revealed.

Western screech owls are fairly comfortable around humans and can often found in backyards and suburbs.

Where’s the screech owl in this photo?

mlorenzphotography/Getty ImagesThe owl is half-hidden.

It blends into the tree trunk perfectly.

It’s there on the tree, looking like part of the bark.

mlorenzphotography/Getty Images, Talia Lakritz/InsiderThere’s the owl.

The owls are usually coloured with grey, brown, red, or white feathers.

Where’s the scops owl?

thrutheframe/Getty ImagesScops Owl camouflaged in tree trunk. Image taken in Ranthambore National Park, India

Owls often take shelter inside tree trunks.

It looks like it’s just another piece of bark.

thrutheframe/Getty Images, Talia Lakritz/InsiderThere it is.

The owl was photographed in Ranthambore National Park, India.

Do you see the great grey owl?

Jérémie LeBlond-Fontaine/Getty ImagesWhere’s the owl?

They often live in dense forests.

The owl’s feathers perfectly match the tree behind it.

Jérémie LeBlond-Fontaine/Getty Images, Talia Lakritz/InsiderThere it is.

Great grey owls are the largest owls in North America.

How many great horned owls do you see in this photo?

Jeff R Clow/Getty ImagesWhere are the owls?

They’re hiding inside the trunk of a dead tree.

There are two of them.

Jeff R Clow/Getty Images, Talia Lakritz/InsiderThere they are.

Great horned owls can be found across North America.

And now, for the final challenge — can you tell where this last owl is hiding?

Sujal Manandhar/Getty ImagesWhere’s the owl?

It’s a tough one.

At this distance, it’s a tiny dot on the tree.

Sujal Manandhar/Getty ImagesIt’s barely visible.

It’s very well hidden.

