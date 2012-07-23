QUIZ: Guess Which TV Ads These Models Are In From Their Real-Life Headshots

Photo: Wikimedia, CC.
Another month has gone by, so it’s time once again to test your knowledge of current video and TV advertising.If you’ve watched TV, you’ve seen this woman’s face, but we’re betting you can’t figure out where.
Looks can be deceptive, of course. On TV, her makeup, hair and wardrobe are completely different. Take this quiz and see if you can match the model to the commercial.
(Hat tip to Who Is That Hot Ad Girl.)
A. PETA. Elisabetta Canalis (George Clooney's girlfriend) plays the girl who gets locked in the car on a hot summer's day.
If you got more than 7/10, you must be a commercial casting director.
If you got between 4 and 7 right, you watch too much TV.
If you got between 1 and 3 right, gold star!
If you got zero right, congratulations--you have a life!
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.