QUIZ: Guess The Tech Giants By Looking At Their Yearbook Photos

Photo: Edible Apple
High school is typically depicted as an institution separated in cliques – such as the “bullies,” “jocks,” and “nerds.”In the case of these tech giants, hopefully, the “bullies” and “jocks” didn’t beat up the “nerds” too much.
Can you tell who these grade-school kids grew up to be?
Steve Jobs is a co-founder and current CEO of Apple.
He previously served as CEO of Pixar Animation Studios, and he became a member of the board of The Walt Disney Company in 2006, following the acquisition of Pixar by Disney.
Steve Wozniak is a co-founder, along with his good friend Steve Jobs, of Apple.
He was responsible for the development of the Apple I and Apple II computers that helped form the basis of the PC industry.
Bill Gates co-founded Microsoft with his friend Paul Allen in 1975.
He is among the world's wealthiest people and was CEO of Microsoft until he stepped down in 2000.
In turn, Gates became chief software architect until 2006 -- when he began transitioning out of full-time work at Microsoft to focus more on The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
Who is this Lakeside High School student on the left? (HINT: He's two years older than his friend to the right, Bill Gates)
Paul Allen co-founded Microsoft with Bill Gates in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1975.
He also founded Vulcan Inc., his private asset management company, and is the chairman of Charter Communcations.
Allen also owns three professional sports teams: the Seattle Seahawks, Portland Trailblazers, and Seattle Sounders FC.
Eric Schmidt was previously the CEO of Novell and CTO of Sun Microsystems, where he was responsible for the creation of Java.
In 2001, he was named Chairman and CEO of Google and has led the company ever since.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.