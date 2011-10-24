Quiz: Guess The Economist

While speaking in New Hampshire last month, Mitt Romney tried to explain away his flip-flopping over the years.



“Winston Churchill said, ‘When the facts change, I change too, Madam,'” said Romney. That attribution was an error and everyone rushed to point out that it was Keynes.

However, it turns out Keynes didn’t make the comment either.

For your Sunday afternoon pleasure, we put together a quiz with quotes from and hints about past and contemporary economists. Some will be more obvious than others.

Just how well do you know your favourite economists?

