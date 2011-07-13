Quiz: How Well Do You Know The World's Currencies?

Photo: BlatantWorld via Flickr
Despite the overwhelming use of plastic money, hard cash still plays a huge role in daily deals and the market.But how well do we really know global currencies?
We’ve put together a quiz with 15 currencies from around the world.?
In each case we’ve provided a hint, and then offered an explanation.
ANSWER: The Mongolian 20 tögrög note carries the Soyombo symbol and an image of military leader Damdin Sükhbaatar
Hint: The currency carries an image of Naim Frashëri, a man considered to be the country's national poet
ANSWER: Albania's 200 Lekë note pays tribute to poet Naim Frashëri who was said to play an active role in the Albanian National Awakening
ANSWER: The 50 Mil Colombian Peso note has a photo of Jorge Isaacs who wrote Maria and went on to be a politician
Hint: This note carries the image of one of the country's most well known scholars at an education institution
ANSWER: The 5000 South Korean Won carries the image of Confucian scholar Yi Hwang with the the back of the note carrying a painting by Jeong Seon
ANSWER: The CFP Franc note bears images of landscapes or historical figures of New Caledonia and French Polynesia
Note: The Comptoirs Français du Pacifique is used by the French overseas collectives which consist of French Polynesia, New Caledonia and Wallis and Futuna.
ANSWER: Sweden's 20 kronor note has an image of Selma Ottilia Lovisa Lagerlöf the first female author to win the Nobel Prize in Literature
ANSWER: The Vietnamese 500,000 Dong note has the image of Ho Chi Minh who went on to become prime minister and president of the country
ANSWER: The Czech Republic was expected to opt out of using the Koruny in favour of the Euro in 2012, only 21% of the population favoured the move
ANSWER: The 100,000 Iranian Rial note carries the image of Ruhollah Khomeini but the country is in the process of re-denominating its notes
