QUIZ: Can You Identify Celebrities By Their Eyewear?

The stylish eyewear of stars from Elton John to Audrey Hepburn has become iconic in its own right.
Designer Frederico Mauro created a series of pictures of famous frames worn by actors, musicians, directors, and activists.
We turned a few of our favourites into a quiz (you can see the rest at Mauro’s website).
How many frames do you recognise?
Which singer took a mugshot in these frames (Hint: They've since become a symbol for all of his impersonators)?
Elvis Presley wore the gold aviators in these 1970 photos that were taken at FBI headquarters (for fun) when the singer was in Washington D.C. visiting President Nixon.
These heart shaped glasses are a huge part of pop culture. What literary character made them famous?
Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi were The Blues Brothers, famous for their suits, hats, and dark glasses.
